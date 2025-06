Explosion at a US air base in southern Japan injures 4 Japanese soldiers

Prefectural officials said the injuries were not life threatening, but no other details were immediately known.

The Self Defense Force's joint staff said they were looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specializes in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.

The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.

Hundreds of tons of unexploded wartime bombs, many of them dropped by the U.S. military, remain buried around Japan and are sometimes dug up at construction sites and elsewhere.

In October, an unexploded wartime U.S. bomb exploded at a commercial airport in southern Japan, causing a large crater and suspending dozens of flights.