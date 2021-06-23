EXPLAINER: Why was Deandre Ayton's dunk a legal NBA play?

NBA Rule 11, Section I, Subsection f gives part of the answer.

That rule states that a player shall not “touch any ball from within the playing area that is on its downward flight with an opportunity to score. This is considered to be a ‘field goal attempt’ or trying for a goal.”

Crowder's pass — an extremely difficult one — was not a field goal attempt. Because it was an inbounds pass, it would not have counted as a field goal even if it went through the basket untouched by a teammate. The goaltending rule doesn't apply for the same reason.

CAN THIS HAPPEN DURING LIVE PLAY?

No. Such a play only works with the clock not running, or in NBA parlance, when the ball isn't “live."

During a live-ball situation as play is happening, if Crowder wanted to throw an alley-oop pass to Ayton and not be part of a violation he would have to ensure that the ball isn't what's called “inside the cylinder" — basically, an imaginary ring extending up from the surface of the rim.

But the clock was not running. This was not a live ball.

From the NBA case book, addressing such a situation: “Goaltending or basket interference has not occurred. For either of these violations to occur, a ball which is alive must enter the cylinder area after having been legally touched on the playing court. All players must consider this type of play as an ordinary throw-in and anyone may attempt to gain possession of the ball without penalty.”

HAS THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

Yes, and perhaps most notably, in Phoenix.

During a game on Dec. 26, 2017 between the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies — tied with 0.6 seconds remaining — then-Suns coach Jay Triano called for a play where Phoenix's Dragan Bender would throw an inbounds pass over the rim and set up Tyson Chandler for a dunk.

Triano had asked the NBA long beforehand if such a scenario would be legal. The NBA confirmed that it would be, and Triano kept the idea stashed in his mind for such a moment. Bender's pass was precise, Chandler got the dunk down and the Suns won 99-97.

“It’s a rule a lot of people don’t know," Triano said that night. “You cannot goaltend a ball that isn’t going to count.”

___

