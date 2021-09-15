EXPLAINER: Why no 'winner' to replace Newsom in recall

“We can't declare a winner, because (Elder) didn't win anything. He's not going to be governor,” said Stephen Ohlemacher, AP's Elections Decision Editor. “We always want to be very careful in what we report. And we want to be clear about what we're doing, so when we declare a winner, it's very definitive.”

Newsom had urged his supporters to leave the second question blank, and the votes counted so far suggests they followed that advice. Of the more than 8 million ballots counted as of late Tuesday night, about half didn't include a pick for who should take over in the event the recall had been a success.

When AP reported the recall had failed, “no” on the question of whether to kick Newsom out of office was ahead by a 2-to-1 margin. In the days ahead, as votes cast at in-person polling places on Tuesday are added to the total, that lead will likely shrink, Ohlemacher said.

But AP's analysis concluded that Newsom's lead among votes cast early and by mail — which were the first to be counted on Tuesday night — was far too big for “yes” to catch up.

“They will be counting votes for days. That lead will probably narrow. But it's just so huge right now that there's just not enough votes to be counted to overcome a lead like that,” Ohlemacher said.