EXPLAINER: What's the impact of euro parity with the dollar?

A currency's exchange rate can be a verdict on economic prospects, and Europe's have been fading. Expectations that the economy would see a rebound after turning the corner from the COVID-19 pandemic are being replaced by recession predictions.

More than anything, higher energy prices and record inflation are to blame. Europe is far more dependent on Russian oil and natural gas than the U.S. to keep industry humming and generate electricity. Fears that the war in Ukraine will lead to a loss of Russian oil on global markets have pushed oil prices higher. And Russia has been cutting back natural gas supplies to the European Union, which EU leaders described as retaliation for sanctions and weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Energy prices have driven inflation to a record 8.6% in June, making everything from groceries to utility bills more expensive. They also have raised fears about governments rationing natural gas to industries like steel, glassmaking and agriculture if Russia further reduces or shuts off the gas taps completely.

The sense of doom increased when the major Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany closed Monday for scheduled maintenance, raising fears the Kremlin won't restart deliveries this month.

“This war is a ‘body-blow’ to Europe,’’ Robin Brooks, chief economist at the institute of International Finance banking trade group, tweeted last week. “It undercuts Germany’s growth model that’s based on cheap Russian energy. Europe is facing a seismic shift, and (the) euro needs to fall to reflect that.’’

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THE EURO WAS EQUAL TO THE DOLLAR?

The euro hasn't been valued below $1 since July 15, 2002. It's now below $1.01.

The European currency hit its all-time high of $1.18 shortly after its launch on Jan. 1, 1999, but then began a long slide, falling through the $1 mark in February 2000 and hitting a record low of 82.30 cents in October 2000. It rose above parity in 2002 as large trade deficits and accounting scandals on Wall Street weighed on the dollar.

Then as now, what appears to be a euro story is also in many ways a dollar story. That’s because the U.S. dollar is still the world’s dominant currency for trade and central bank reserves. And the dollar has been hitting 20-year highs against the currencies of its major trading partners, not just the euro.

The dollar is also benefiting from its status as a safe haven for investors in times of uncertainty.

WHY IS THE EURO FALLING?

Many analysts attribute the euro's slide to expectations for rapid interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve to combat 40-year highs in inflation, which hit an annual 9.1% on Wednesday.

As the Fed raises interest rates, the rates on interest-bearing investments tend to rise as well. If the Fed raises rates more than the European Central Bank, higher interest returns will attract investor money from euros into dollar-denominated investments. Those investors will have to sell euros and buy dollars to buy those holdings. That drives the euro down and the dollar up.

The ECB has announced it will raise interest rates next week and add another increase in September. But if the economy sinks into recession, that could halt the ECB's series of rate increases. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy looks more robust, meaning the Fed could go on tightening — and widen the rate gap.

WHO WINS?

American tourists in Europe will find cheaper hotel and restaurant bills and admission tickets. The weaker euro could make European export goods more competitive on price in the United States. The U.S. and the EU are major trade partners, so the exchange rate shift will get noticed.

In the U.S., a stronger dollar means lower prices on imported goods — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — which could help moderate inflation.

“The parity makes it easy for us, and a lot more money goes a lot further now, so we can do a lot more on our trip,” said John Muldoon, who was visiting Rome this week from Delaware.

Olivia Navarret, another Rome tourist from Pennsylvania, said the exchange rate meant a shirt she bought was less expensive.

“It’s cheaper to come here and buy stuff," she said. “So it’s better to come here, I guess, and spend money here than spend money in the U.S.”

WHO LOSES?

American companies that do a lot of business in Europe will see the revenue from those businesses shrink when and if they bring those earnings back to the U.S. If euro earnings remain in Europe to cover costs there, the exchange rate becomes less of an issue.

A key worry for the U.S. is that a stronger dollar makes U.S.-made products more expensive in overseas markets, widening the trade deficit and reducing economic output, while giving foreign products a price edge in the United States.

A weaker euro can be a headache for the European Central Bank because it can mean higher prices for imported goods, particularly oil, which is priced in dollars. The ECB is already being pulled in different directions: It is set to raise interest rates, the typical medicine for inflation, but higher rates also can slow economic growth.

Combined Shape Caption The Euro sculpture stands in front of the former European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Combined Shape Caption The Euro sculpture stands in front of the former European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Combined Shape Caption Exchange rates for U.S dollars and the Euro currencies are displayed outside a change office Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years.(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) Credit: Thomas Padilla Credit: Thomas Padilla Combined Shape Caption Exchange rates for U.S dollars and the Euro currencies are displayed outside a change office Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years.(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) Credit: Thomas Padilla Credit: Thomas Padilla

Combined Shape Caption People wait at a currency exchange office as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Combined Shape Caption People wait at a currency exchange office as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Combined Shape Caption A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Combined Shape Caption A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined Shape Caption A screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Combined Shape Caption A screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Combined Shape Caption A screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Combined Shape Caption A screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Combined Shape Caption An employee adds the currency at an exchange office at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Combined Shape Caption An employee adds the currency at an exchange office at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Combined Shape Caption A woman sits at a cafe as a screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Combined Shape Caption A woman sits at a cafe as a screen of a currency exchange office shows the foreign exchange at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The euro on Tuesday fell to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis