EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?

The judge presiding over the Delaware case hasn't yet publicly weighed in on Musk's new proposal, but what she says could determine the next steps.

Twitter's deposition of Musk — set to begin Thursday — and even the Oct. 17 trial itself could still go forward if Twitter isn’t assured that the deal is closing, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University.

“Twitter is not going to let that proceeding stop until it gets that 100% reassurance,” she said.

But if the deal does go through, Lipton said Musk could be in charge of Twitter in a matter of days — however long it takes him and his co-investors to line up the cash.