EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

It's important to plan for this possibility and be ready to delay holiday gatherings, “so you don't make it up on the fly and don't cause a lot of confusion and unhappiness,” advised Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University.

MONITOR SYMPTOMS

You should get care if you develop worrisome symptoms. But there are many people with certain conditions — including heart diseases, diabetes and weakened immune systems — who should seek care even if they have mild illness, because of their elevated risk for developing serious complications.

TELL OTHERS

You should tell your doctor about your test, who may prescribe medications depending on your situation and health.

If you get tested at a clinic or doctor’s office, the staff is supposed to notify health authorities about your positive result. Some health departments conduct contact-tracing investigations to identify the people an infected person has been in contact with.

You should also tell your close contacts that you tested positive and that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Remember, an infected person can begin spreading the virus as many as two days before developing symptoms or testing positive.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A sign warns people with COVID-19 symptoms to not enter a vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Caption A sign warns people with COVID-19 symptoms to not enter a vaccination clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. health officials are calling on Americans to get tested for COVID-19 before they travel and gather for the holidays. But what should you do if you test positive? (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke