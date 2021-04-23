EXPLAINER: What does Japan's virus state of emergency mean

The latest state of emergency covers Tokyo and the western metropolises of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, home to about a quarter of Japan’s population of 126 million. The 17-day emergency begins Sunday and lasts until May 11, just after the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays, to discourage traveling. The scheduled end, ahead of an expected visit to Japan of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in mid-May, has led to criticism that the government is putting the Olympic schedule over people's health.

WHAT CAN A STATE OF EMEGENCY DO?

Emergency measures were toughened under a law revised in February, and the state of emergency now allows prefectural governors in the areas to issue binding orders for businesses to shorten hours or close in exchange for daily compensation of up to 200,000 yen ($1,850), while imposing fines of up to 300,000 yen ($2,780) for violators.

WHAT WILL CHANGE FROM EARLIER MEASURES?

Department stores, malls, theme parks, bars and restaurants serving alcohol, as well as theaters and museums, will close. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol and public transportation services are asked to finish early. Groceries and schools will stay open, but universities are asked to return to online classes. The third emergency is similar to the first one a year ago and tougher than a second one in January that was limited to 8 p.m. closure requests for bars and restaurants.

WILL THE PUBLIC COMPLY?

Residents are asked to avoid nonessential outings, work from home and stick to mask-wearing and other safety measures, but those are non-mandatory requests. Experts worry whether the requests will be followed as many people are increasingly fatigued by restraints and less cooperative, and they have largely ignored ongoing social distancing requests in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas since earlier this month.

HOW DOES THE EMERGENCY AFFECT THE OLYMPICS?

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the government have repeated their determination to hold the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, while a majority of the public have supported canceling or further postponement. The surge in cases has caused a rerouting of the Olympic torch relay after its March 25 start in Fukushima.

WHAT ABOUT JAPAN’S VACCINATIONS?

Japan’s inoculation campaign lags behind many countries, with imported vaccines in short supply. Japan's attempts to develop its own vaccines are still in the early stages. Inoculations started in mid-February and have covered only about 1% of the Japanese people. The rapid rise of the new patients in hospitals has raised worry of further staff shortages and a slowdown of vaccinations. Some top officials have mentioned the Games being held without audiences, or canceled in worst-case scenarios. Organizers have postponed a decision on what to do with fans until June.