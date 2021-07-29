EXPLAINER: How Biles' withdrawals impact US gymnastics team

WHAT HAPPENED: After pulling out of the women's team finals after the vault rotation on Tuesday night, saying she felt she wasn't in the right “headspace," Biles on Wednesday withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

WHO'LL TAKE BILES' PLACE: Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.