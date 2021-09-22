springfield-news-sun logo
X

Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slowed

A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in southeast Denver. The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for August on Wednesday, Sept. 22. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Caption
A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in southeast Denver. The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for August on Wednesday, Sept. 22. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
By ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and the pace of price growth eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leave many would-be buyers on the sidelines

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines.

Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s slightly more than the 5.87 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 1.5% from August last year, though they remain above where they were in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Still, home sales are running 16% higher through the first eight months of this year than in the same stretch of 2020, before a surge in sales as the market bounced back from a slowdown in the initial months of the pandemic. Sales are also up about 12% from where they were in the first eight months of 2019."

“So, clearly home sales are settling down, but above pre-pandemic conditions,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

Home prices continued to climb last month, though at a less torrid pace. The median home price rose to $356,700, an increase of 14.9% from August 2020.

At the end of August, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.29 million homes for sale, down 1.5% from July and down 32% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

In Other News
1
Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff's detective
2
UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality
3
France's Macron expects Biden's 'clarifications' on sub spat
4
Anger, confusion spread over UK's new COVID travel rules
5
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top