Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

Darryl B. Barwick's execution is set for May 3 at 6 p.m. It's the third execution scheduled in Florida this year after a break dating back to 2019. Donald Dillbeck was executed in February, and Louis Bernard Gaskin is set to be euthanized April 12.

The execution would be only the fifth under DeSantis, a far slower pace than recent Florida governors — and ahead of his widely expected presidential campaign.