Ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon calls for end to Myanmar violence

“ASEAN member states and the wider international community need to show unity and resolve in their commitment to peace and democracy in Myanmar, which is a source of serious international concern,” Ban was quoted saying. “With patient determination, I believe a way forward can be found out of the current crisis. The military must take the first steps."

The statement also said Ban “supported the international community’s calls for the immediate release by the Myanmar military of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, for constructive dialogue, and for utmost restraint from all parties.”

The 77-year-old Suu Kyi was imprisoned for 33 years after the takeover on charges widely seen as being trumped up by the military to keep her from playing an active role in politics. Her trials were held behind closed doors, and the military has turned down requests from U.N. officials, foreign diplomats and other interested parties to see her.

Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army’s takeover, which prevented Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from beginning a second term in office. The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which security forces quashed with deadly force, in turn triggering widespread armed resistance.

Myanmar’s military government has spurned most previous outside initiatives calling for negotiations as an infringement on Myanmar’s sovereignty, and generally describes most of the pro-democracy opposition as terrorists.

State television MRTV reported Monday night that Ban and Min Aung Hlaing exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar in a “friendly, positive and open discussion.” It did not report details of the meeting, which it said was also attended by the ministers of defense and foreign affairs.

