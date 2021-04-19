Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 arrested after manhunt

The shooting happened around noon Sunday at an apartment complex in a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum. Authorities sent active shooter alerts on social media, unnerving Austin residents at a time when the U.S. has been wracked in recent weeks by mass killings.

A heavy presence of police swarmed the area, a busy Austin highway was closed in both directions and police told residents to shelter in place as they looked for the suspected shooter. As the manhunt got underway, police later said they did not believe the suspect was targeting random people but urged residents to remain vigilant.

Broderick had been previously arrested on charges related to sexual assault against a child, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. Court records show that a protective orders had previously been filed against Broderick.

It was not immediately clear whether Broderick had an attorney.

Authorities had not released the identities of those killed Sunday. But Jodi Duron, superintendent of the Elgin Independent School District near Austin, said the victims included Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

Duron said Broderick was an “excellent student and athlete” who was on the basketball team and had been in Elgin schools for a decade before leaving last fall. Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School, where he was the football team captain and had been recently recruited to play at the University of North Texas next year.

Omasha Brantley coached both teenagers at Elgin High School and said they excelled both in and out of the classroom.

“She was an early college student, Willie was an A-B student," Brantley said. "Those were kids you would just go look for every day.”

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting victims were two women and a man.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest on charges of sexual assault of a child last June. The newspaper also reports that Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

___

Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday, April 18, 2021, warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. (Austin Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation that has left several people dead in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Aboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno) Credit: Jim Vertuno Credit: Jim Vertuno

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno) Credit: Jim Vertuno Credit: Jim Vertuno

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

People watch as police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Aboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn