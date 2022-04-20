Ex-tennis pro Shriver: 'damaging' relationship with coach

“I still have conflicted feelings about Don. Yes, he and I became involved in a long and inappropriate affair. Yes, he was cheating on his wife. But there was a lot about him that was honest and authentic. And I loved him,” she says. “Even so, he was the grown-up here. He should have been the trustworthy adult.”

Shriver, who is now 59, turned pro in 1979, a year after she made it to the U.S. Open singles final at age 16. She beat Martina Navratilova in the semifinals before losing the title match to Chris Evert.