Ex Starbucks CEO to defend union opposition before Senate

Workers say they're seeking higher pay, more consistent schedules and better benefits. But Starbucks argues that it already provides some of the best pay and benefits in the industry, and says its stores function better when it works directly with employees.

"We have been arranging more than 350 bargaining sessions involving more than 200 sets of negotiations — each relating to a single store — and Starbucks representatives have been physically present at more than 85 sets of negotiations,” Schultz said in his prepared testimony ahead of the hearing. “However, union representatives have improperly demanded multi-store negotiations, delayed or refused to attend meetings, and insisted on unlawful preconditions such as ‘virtual’ bargaining and participation by outside observers, among other things.”

The unionization effort has been contentious. Earlier this month, a federal labor judge found that the company violated labor laws "hundreds of times" during a unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. The company is appealing. Federal judges have also forced Starbucks to reinstate labor organizers that it fired.

Schultz, who led Starbucks from 1987 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2017, returned as interim CEO last April. Starbucks' new CEO, Lazman Narasimhan, told The Associated Press that he also believes Starbucks functions better without unions.

“I continue to believe a direct relationship with our partners is the best way forward," Narasimhan said.

