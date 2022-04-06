Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

His sworn statement in federal court said he hid the deputies' involvement in the scheme.

One man who pleaded guilty in the federal case told the state court jury that Strain molested him when he was a child, gave him a job when he was deeply in debt and later pressured him to join the work-release scheme.

Strain was sentenced in February on the state charges. Judge Bruce A. Simpson added 30 years for crimes against two of Strain’s relatives and ordered him to pay $30,000 in fines and nearly $28,000 for the costs of his prosecution, news agencies reported.