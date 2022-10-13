Ex-safety chief pleads innocence in Spain train crash case

Last week, the train's driver, Francisco José Garzón Amo, wept while testifying that he had braked but could not avoid the crash. He added that there had been no signals warning him to reduce speed before the curve where the crash occurred.

ADIF, Spain's state-owned rail infrastructure company, confirmed days after the July 24, 2013 tragedy that an automatic braking program was installed on most of the track leading from Madrid north to Santiago de Compostela but stopped 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of the accident site.

A group representing victims of the crash, the Alvia 04155 Victims Platform, has said that it hoped the trial would show that ADIF bore more responsibility for the derailment than the driver.

The trial, which started last week, is expected to last several months and hear from some 650 witnesses.