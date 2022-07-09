Ex-president of Mexico Luis Echeverria dies at 100

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, López Obrador sent condolences to Echeverria’s family and friends. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.

In 2005, a judge exonerated Echeverria on genocide charges stemming from a 1971 student massacre depicted in the Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”