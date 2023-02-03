Ex-pop star Gary Glitter freed from UK prison

The 79-year-old singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed from a prison in Dorset, in southwest England. It is common for offenders in the U.K. to be freed halfway through their sentences and then be placed on probation.

“Sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and face some of the strictest license conditions, including being fitted with a GPS tag,’’ the Ministry of Justice said in a statement. “If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars.”