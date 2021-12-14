Ex-Oklahoma QB Rattler commits to South Carolina, Beamer

Riley left the Sooners, too, taking the coaching job at Southern California.

Rattler played in nine games this season, completing 140 of 187 passes for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for 3,031 yards in 2020 as the Sooners finished 9-2.

One of Rattler's targets at Oklahoma, tight end Austin Stogner, also tweeted he was heading to South Carolina. Stogner's post looked similar to Rattler's, and added, "Let's roll."

Stogner is 6-foot-6 junior from Plano, Texas, who had 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. His best season with the Sooners was in 2020 when he had 26 receptions for 422 yards and three TDs.

