Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson's staff at Delaware State as running backs coach

Portis, who played on Miami's 2001 national championship team, was 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos. He was traded to Washington in 2004 and had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons before the team released him after the 2010 season.

In 2022, Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months in home detention after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Portis was among 15 former NFL players who admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families.

