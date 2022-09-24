Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

Anderson's family issued a statement Friday through the Honolulu prosecutor’s office thanking law enforcement for their work on the case.

“Despite the many hurdles, we (Nancy’s nine siblings) never gave up hope that justice would be served. We always had strong faith that all things would be resolved in God’s time,” the statement said.

Chirila said he's fighting extradition because police forced him to provide saliva for the DNA sample in September and he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested.

Chirila has an Oct. 17 hearing in Reno, which was rescheduled from Oct. 3.

Honolulu prosecutors said a conviction on a charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.