Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

This move allows McGuire to put his extensive knowledge of hockey players' origins and connections to use in a far more private forum than TV. The Senators hope that helps turn them around after missing the playoffs the past four seasons.

“We are excited to add Pierre to our hockey management group,” Melnyk said in a statement. "His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded, and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level.”