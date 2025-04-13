Ex-Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last season as a junior for the Spartans. He had developed into a captain under coach Tom Izzo, and was allowed by Izzo to "kiss the floor" on senior night as a show of his commitment to the program.

Holloman made national headlines on that senior night when he pushed a couple of rival Michigan Wolverines who were blocking seniors from the tradition of kissing the floor.

A month later, he’s on his way to N.C. State, with his Instagram on Sunday still featuring a link to clothing that profits from his shove: “RESPECT TRADITION,” the shirts and hoodies read.

Michigan State finished the season 30-7 and ranked No. 7 after an Elite Eight exit in March Madness.

N.C. State finished 12-19, third to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The school hired Will Wade as coach after he took McNeese State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

___

