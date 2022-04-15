Ex-Michigan music professor gets prison on child sex charges

James C. Harris, III, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Detroit, said he hopes Shipps’ sentence “sends a powerful message to others in positions of trust that if you prey on the vulnerable you will be held accountable for your actions.”

The University of Michigan has faced intense scrutiny over how it protects people on the campus from sexual misconduct. The school was rocked by allegations that began to publicly surface in 2020 from hundreds of men who said they were sexually assaulted by the late Robert Anderson, who was a campus doctor for nearly 40 years. He died in 2008. In January, the school announced a $490 million settlement with Anderson's accusers.

Shipps taught at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance from 1989 until his retirement in 2019. He also directed a preparatory program that offered musical instruction to children.

Shipps also served on the faculties of Indiana University, the North Carolina School of the Arts, the University of Nebraska–Omaha, and the Banff Centre in Canada, federal authorities said.