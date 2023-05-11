Ex-Kansas legislator who committed COVID relief fraud seeks to avoid prison sentence

In a court filing ahead of Thursday's hearing, Capps attorney Kurt Kerns described Capps as a “single father and disabled American veteran who has no criminal history” and called for a sentence of five years of probation.

Capps served in the Air Force in Afghanistan and Pakistan for nearly seven months in 2001-02 under “harsh and dangerous combat conditions” and received multiple decorations, the defense filing said. Capps was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2018, the filing said, and the condition makes people more likely to engage in risky behavior.

The defense filing also said Capps suffers from medical problems such as high blood pressure and would be “at a higher risk of death or serious illness” if he contracts COVID-19, which is more likely in prison.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon argued prosecutors' sentencing memo that Capps had engaged in “goal-oriented deceit," using fake payroll numbers, employment data and revenue figures in filling out loan applications.

“This Court should reject the defendant's continued efforts to avoid responsibility, which signal his likelihood to persist in similar conduct in the future,” Gordon wrote.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna