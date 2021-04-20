Ex-Jack Daniel's distiller to make new whiskey in Tennessee

The former top distiller at Jack Daniel's announced on Tuesday that he and several partners are setting up shop for a new whiskey distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Company Distilling will first open a 4000-square-foot (3,712-square-meter) tasting room and restaurant in Townsend, Tennessee, former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and his partners said in a news release. A 20,000-square-foot (1,858-square-meter) main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, closer to Nashville, will follow next year.