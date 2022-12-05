Ex-Harvard coach, dad face jurors in admissions bribery case

Brand used the money from that sale to buy a $1.3 million condo in Cambridge and Zhao paid more than $150,000 to the high-end contractor Brand hired to renovate it, according to prosecutors. Zhao, the CEO of a telecommunications company from Potomac, Maryland, also made payments toward Brand's son's college tuition and Brand's car, among other things, according to authorities.

Brand wrote in a message to another man: “His boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them," according to court documents.

“This case is not about whether they might have been admitted to Harvard on their own merit,” Stearns said. “It’s about how their father, Jack Zhao, wasn’t willing to take any chances. Just as Peter Brand wanted to secure his future, Jack Zhao wanted to secure his son’s future by making sure they got in.”

The case comes on the heels of the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal that resulted in the convictions of dozens of wealthy parents and athletic coaches in a scheme to get children admitted into top schools across the country with rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials. The Brand case is separate from the so-called "Operation Varsity Blues" scheme, which was led by admissions consultant Rick Singer. Singer is awaiting sentencing after helping authorities build their case against the parents and coaches and pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Zhao told The Globe in an interview in 2019 that he purchased Brand's home as an investment and as a favor to the coach and denied it was done to help his son get into the prestigious university.

Defense attorneys questioned why Zhao would write checks on behalf of Brand and buy Brand's house in his own name if he were trying to hide something illegal. Brand's attorney, Douglas Brooks, said that the coach faced pressure from Harvard to raise money and was encouraged by the school to recruit students with “capacity” or families with a lot of wealth.

Messages shown to jurors show that Brand and his wife were facing money woes before prosecutors say he began accepting the bribes. In one message, Brand's wife warned him to stop using the debit card because they were down to $100 in their account.

The government's first witness is the man prosecutors say initially served as the middleman of the bribery scheme: Alexandre Ryjik, who founded of the Virginia Academy of Fencing.

Ryjik, who has admitted to stealing money from his fencing charity, agreed to cooperate with the government in the hopes of getting immunity from prosecution. He has not been charged with any crime.