Ex-guard at NYC federal building indicted in sex assault of asylum seeker

Instead he "used his uniform and firearm to force a vulnerable individual who was seeking asylum to perform oral sex on him,” Williams said.

According to charging documents, Solano-Arias spotted the victim in a line and offered to assist him with paperwork.

He eventually led the man to a locked office on the second floor of the building where he put his hand on his holstered firearm and demanded that the man provide oral sex, a criminal complaint said.

Although he initially resisted, the man complied because he saw Solano-Arias's hand on his firearm and feared for his life, the complaint said.

Afterward, Solano-Arias told the victim to wait in the office until the hallway was clear, and the man managed to record a brief video on his cellphone of Solano-Arias, the complaint said.

The victim immediately reported the sexual assault to authorities, identified Solano-Arias in a six-picture photo array, and provided enough information that federal agents confronted Solano-Arias when he arrived the next day, according to the complaint.

A lawyer for Solano-Arias did not immediately return a message seeking comment.