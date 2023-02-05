Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency

Mavroyiannis who served under outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades as his chief negotiator in peace talks with Turkish Cypriots, has appealed to voters disgruntled with a decade of Anastasiades’ rule, especially members of the communist-rooted AKEL party that’s supporting his candidacy.

Christodoulides has consistently led all opinion polls throughout the monthslong campaign, positioning himself as the candidate who can bridge party affiliations and ideological fault lines to unite a fractured electorate.

Voter Andreas Mashas said peace efforts with Turkish Cypriots and allegations of corruption hounding the outgoing government were among the factors that made up his mind on who he'd vote for.

“No candidate fully satisfies us, they're all politicians, so you vote for the least worst one, that's the way elections usually go, I consider my choice to be sufficiently good," Mashas told The Associated Press, without revealing what his choice was.

Cypriots will expect the new president to quickly move to buttress an economy buffeted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and its knock-on effect on the cost of living.

Migration has also been a hot-button issue amid a continued massive influx of migrants that has made Cyprus one of the top EU countries in terms of asylum applications per capita.

Capitalizing on Cyprus’ offshore natural gas deposits amid an energy crunch and getting back to the negotiating table with breakaway Turkish Cypriots to resolve the island’s ethnic cleave are also priority issues.

