Ex-federation president ruled unfit to hold job in Spanish soccer for 3 years after kissing player

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — The former president of the Spanish soccer federation has been ruled unfit to work in the sport in Spain for three years after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales had already been forced to resign from his post after he initially tried to stay in office despite a global uproar over Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy ceremony following the Aug. 20 final in Australia.

Friday's ruling by the legal panel that oversees sports in Spain comes after world soccer governing body FIFA had already banned Rubiales for three years.

A Spanish judge is investigating accusations by Hermoso that Rubiales sexually assaulted her with his kiss and then pressured her to publicly support him afterward.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

