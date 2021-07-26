Ex-coach/player wants meeting with Goodell over Asian remark

“I'm not interested in outing anybody, it's irrelevant. The mere fact that statement was made to me raised a lot of questions on my behalf.

“My goal is to find out whether Asians are considered a minority (by the NFL). There is legitimate confusion and when the statement was made it was shocking. I want to get clarity and clarification on whether Asians are considered a minority when it comes to the hiring process. I want to get that out there and answered.”

Chung believes a meeting with Goodell would provide clarity.

“NFL security spoke to my representatives and requested a sit-down with Mr. Goodell so we could have a conversation about what I have been talking about,” Chung added. “The request was denied. I don’t know why he won’t have a sit-down with me or a meeting to talk about these issues at hand.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

