Ex-Charleston Southern assistant Giardina returning as coach

The school announced Giardina's hiring on Wednesday. He most recently spent five-plus seasons with Division II Albany State, where he went 37-17 and won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in 2021.

This will be Giardina's third stint with Charleston Southern. He spent four seasons as running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2008-11, then came back to school as offensive coordinator for coach Jamey Chadwell from 2013-16.