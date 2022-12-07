Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape

The Bills released the rookie punter in August just days after they backed Araiza based on the findings of what the team called its "thorough examination" of the allegations included in a lawsuit.

The accuser, now 18, alleged in the lawsuit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.

She told her friends that night that she'd been raped and reported the assault to police the following day, according to the court filing.

The lawsuit named Araiza along with former Aztec teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who are no longer with the team.

The university has been heavily criticized for delaying an administrative inquiry into the allegations. San Diego State officials have said they deferred investigating at the request of police for fear that conducting their own might harm the criminal investigation.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a school-best 12-2 season in his senior year. In April, he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.