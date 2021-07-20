Ex-aide launches new salvo against UK's Johnson over virus

Cummings said others had heard the prime minister make the remarks.

Since leaving Downing Street, Cummings — in testimony to lawmakers, blog posts and a stream of tweets — has accused Johnson of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. The U.K. has recorded more than 128,000 deaths among people with COVID-19, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.

Critics accuse Cummings of seeking revenge and trying to downplay his own role in government, ahead of a public inquiry into Britain’s handling of the pandemic that is due to start next year.

Johnson’s office did not deny the specific allegation about the comments, but said that “since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.”