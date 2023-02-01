Ex-ABC journalist charged in child sexual exploitation case

The FBI's investigation was prompted by a tip from Dropbox about videos showing the sexual abuse of children found in March 2021 in an account that was associated with Meek, according to court papers. Federal authorities searched his home in April.

Investigators also found that Meek engaged with minors on platforms like Snapchat, according to court documents. A minor interviewed by law enforcement told authorities that Meek approached her through Snapchat and pressured her to provide sexually explicit photos, according to court papers.

Meek joined ABC News' Washington bureau as an investigative producer in 2013. He previously worked for the New York Daily News and also served as senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

He recently was a writer and narrator for "3212 Un-redacted," a Hulu documentary released in 2021 that stemmed from a years-long investigation by ABC into the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa.