'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin, Texas, festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

Janet Pierson, director of film for SXSW, called the film “fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity.”