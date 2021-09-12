Ever the showman, Thom Browne stages a stylish extravaganza

As guests entered a darkened theater space on the far West side of Manhattan, they milled around a huge rectangular garden in the middle of the room. Before the show began, Browne emerged to ask for a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11.

Browne made his name creating men’s suits — distinctive shrunken suits, favored by the likes of LeBron James, or more recently skirt suits, like that worn by Levy at the Emmys. But he is also known for couture-level creations for women. His enormous quilted and feathered gown for Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala took 10 people to merely hold her train.

There were more minimalist creations on display Saturday, in a show Browne called “an homage to American designer tailoring and sportswear.” He opened with a couple of cyclists with horse’s heads riding 19th-century-style bicycles around the room — nothing too unusual for Browne.

“In a grand beautiful house in the center of a beautiful garden,” a narrator intoned, “a couple of elderly bachelors had retreated from the outside world.” But over the years the garden had been forgotten. Until, “one beautiful moment” where it came alive.

The men came out wearing a series of gray suit elements — coats or capes, long and short, with skirts and trousers of different lengths and styles. Some jackets had one short and one long sleeve. One model wore the waist of his skirt up by his shoulders. Models had silk flowers in shades of gray affixed to their heads, and they carried capes of the same flowers.

Then came a series sleeveless shift-like garments, also in shades of gray. Then, suddenly, colors: tulle creations in hues like pink, red, purple and blue.

These were meant to be the statues as they were originally painted. “The art of trompe l’oeil,” Browne wrote in his show notes, “each sculpture created with hundreds of individually-cut tulle pieces, hand-stitched in assorted layers to mimic highlights and shadows.”

Caption Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption A model gets her makeup done backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption Models appear backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption A model appears backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption A model appears backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption A model appears backstage in preparation for the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes