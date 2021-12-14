Event featuring teachers crawling for cash prompts apology

The “Dash For Cash” Saturday night in Sioux Falls was a competition in which 10 local teachers were selected to collect money for school projects. They had five minutes to collect as many of the 5,000 $1 bills that were spread out on carpet at center ice between periods at the Sioux Falls Stampede's arena.

Critics on social media called the event demeaning. Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, said it showed that the state needs to do better for its teachers and students when it comes to funding education.