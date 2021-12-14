EU's top court boosts the rights of same-sex parents

The court noted that in Bulgaria, where there is no same-sex marriage, the birth certificate has one box for “mother” and another for “father” where only one name may appear. The Bulgarian mother of the child objected.

Parenthood often remains a Kafkaesque challenge for same-sex couples who are faced with heaps of additional bureaucracy and other demands that traditional couples do not face.

Globally, the EU already includes 16 nations that have legal same-sex marriage, compared to about 30 nations overall in the world.

For the group ILGA, the ruling gives a legal backbone to last year's commitment by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when she came out in defense of LGBT rights and said “If you are parent in one country, you are parent in every country.”