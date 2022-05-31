Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

"Energy inflation is likely to remain higher for longer than previously expected," after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year's end, said Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose to $120 a barrel after the agreement. Aimed at punishing Moscow for its war with Ukraine, the deal is a double-edged sword that could also magnify the pain for people and businesses already struggling to cope with higher energy costs.

Oil and natural gas prices had already spiked over fears the war would interrupt supplies from Russia, the world’s largest oil exporter. Strong global demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel OPEC have lifted energy prices.

Countries neighboring Russia that have been weaning themselves off Russian gas were among the hardest hit. Estonia’s inflation rate reached 20% while in Lithuania it was 18.5% and in Latvia it came to 16.4%.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 7.5% in May , Eurostat said — another sign of how Russia's war in Ukraine, a major global supplier of wheat and other agricultural commodities, is pushing up prices around the world. Prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 4.2%. Prices for services increased 3.5%.

Inflation is also a problem in other advanced economies like Britain and the U.S., where it's at the highest level in four decades.

In Poland, which doesn't use the euro, annual inflation in May jumped to a 24-year high of 13.9%, the state statistical office said Tuesday. Higher fuel and food prices were the main drivers amid an economic boom prompted by the huge influx of Ukrainian refugees contributing to consumer demand.

The latest figures add pressure on eurozone officials to raise interest rates from ultralow levels to rein in the rising prices, though that risks stifling economic recovery. The European Union earlier this month slashed its economic growth forecast for the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian-Ukraine war and extended disruptions to energy supplies.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, last week gave the clearest sign yet that rates will start rising soon, writing on a blog that she expects to "exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter."

The eurozone countries are Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain.

AP reporter Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.