Europe's rights body fears virus measures hurting democracy

The report noted that elections were postponed in many countries, or conducted "in less than ideal conditions, while the observation of elections was almost impossible to carry out." It said that the quality of future polls must be vastly improved to restore the trust of wary citizens.

Power was also concentrated and centralized in government hands in some cases as coronavirus restrictions meant to fight the pandemic were misused or kept in force for too long.

Buric said violence against women had also worsened due to lockdown confinement while migrants and other vulnerable groups were facing more frequent abusive behavior at the hands of authorities.

“The sad reality is that an increase in the rates of domestic abuse was predictable from the very outset of the crisis. Periods of confinement mean that victims are often trapped with their abusers,” she said by videoconference at a meeting in Athens that coincided with the report's release. ___ Lorne Cook reported from Brussels.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: