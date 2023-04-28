Europe's economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers

Annual inflation in the eurozone fell to 6.9% in March from 8.5% the month before but is well above the ECB's goal of 2% considered best for the economy. The bank is likely to deliver another rate increase at its policy meeting Thursday.

And credit may get even tighter after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by rival Swiss bank UBS. The turmoil could increase market and regulatory scrutiny of bank finances and make them less likely to risk lending. That could help ease inflation but also weigh on economic growth.

While modest expansion is “putting the worries of a winter recession definitively to bed,” more persistent inflation will weigh on growth throughout the year, said economist Nicola Nobile at Oxford Economics.

“We expect the eurozone to plod along in the coming quarters in the absence of a strong growth driver, rather than jump-starting a strong expansion,” Nobile said.