Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds

Both the ECB and the Bank of England have taken climate change into account more than the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has made modest steps to incorporate climate concerns into its regulatory framework. The U.S. central bank, which is expected to raise its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time Wednesday, faces criticism from congressional Republicans who say the issue is not part of the Fed's purview.

But some environmentalists say central banks aren't going far enough. Reclaim Finance says the ECB's new method of weighting purchases means the worst polluters will still be accepted.

“The ECB’s plan means continued support to fossil fuel firms that are doing the most damage to both the environment and inflation," said Paul Schreiber of the Paris-based climate advocacy organization. "Instead of showing that it is up to face the current twin climate and cost of living crises, the central bank keeps on contributing to the EU’s fossil fuel dependency and fails to support its clean energy transition.”