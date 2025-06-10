European women's champion Arsenal to use 60,000-seat stadium for all domestic league home games

"Found a place where we belong," Arsenal said in a social media post.

The two extra domestic league games at the Emirates will be balanced by fewer games there in the opening stages of the Champions League, which have attracted fewer than 10,000 fans.

Arsenal finished runner-up to Chelsea in the English league before beating heavily favored Barcelona to become champion of Europe.

The home game against Chelsea drew more than 45,000 fans, and more than 46,000 came to the season-ending game against Manchester United.

Arsenal said in a statement it will use Borehamwood in the opening phase of the Champions League, which switches to an 18-team single standings league next season, then return to north London for the knockout rounds. Domestic cup games also will stay at the smaller venue.

