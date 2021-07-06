European watchdog warns Hungary over possible rights abuses

The commission said that clear criteria should be established to limit “the new discretionary power” of the minister to provide or refuse consent for adoptions by single people. This, it said, would help ensure the principle of nondiscrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Council of Europe isn't part of the European Union, but the opinions of the Venice Commission are taken into account by the EU’s executive branch when it weighs whether to take action against any of bloc’s 27 member countries over possible democratic backsliding.

The European Commission and the EU's parliament have already launched “rule of law” action against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. If four-fifths of Hungary’s 26 EU partners agree “there is a clear risk of a serious breach” of the bloc’s values, Budapest could lose its voting rights.

The EU’s treaty says the bloc “is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”