European tour bans LIV golfers from Scottish Open

The tour said any players who took part in the inaugural LIV event in England this month would be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, and fined 100,000 pounds ($123,000). All three of those events are co-sanctioned by the European tour and the PGA, which has suspended players who competed in LIV.

There could be “further sanctions" if the players continue to compete in LIV without authorization, the European tour said.