European shares mixed, Asia slips on omicron worries

“The wider point is that regardless of how ‘variant risks’ play out, the process of emerging from the COVID tunnel will be fraught with more heat than light,” meaning problems such as “impediments to unfettered global travel,” which will hobble any recovery, Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading extremely quickly and leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places. The variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world.

While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are likely to hold their ground until next week.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $76.16 a barrel from $75.98. Brent crude, the international standard, added 28 cents to $79.22 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 114.97 Japanese yen from 114.81 yen. The euro cost $1.1279, down from $1.1310.

Caption A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Caption A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index as a car passing by at a securities firm Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Caption A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant's potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)