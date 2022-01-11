European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65

“I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend.”

Sassoli, 65, was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as its vice president.

He had considered running for the second part of the five-year term which starts next week, but decided not to run for reelection when lawmakers choose their new president in Strasbourg, France.

The European Parliament represents the 450 million citizens of the European Union and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.” It is one of seven branches of the EU and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.

Sassoli had strong convictions, especially on social issues like migration.