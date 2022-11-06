European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

“FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues — the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of a migrant workers centre to be created in Doha — and we will continue to press for these to be delivered,” read the statement. “We believe in the power of football to make further positive and credible contributions to progressive sustainable change in the world.”

The working group is made up of 10 nations: England, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales.

In its statement it said it acknowledged “significant progress” has been made with regards to the rights of migrant workers.

“We also recognise that every country has issues and challenges and we agree with FIFA that diversity is a strength,” it added. “However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.”

