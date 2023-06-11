European leaders hope to restore stability in Tunisia, a major source of migration

Stemming migration is a top priority for the far-right Meloni, who is making her second trip to Tunisia in a week. She visited Tuesday and is coming back Sunday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for meetings with Saied.

The European leaders are bringing a packet of a packet of initiatives to improve security in Tunisia, easing the way for IMF help, Meloni said.

The European Commission said talks would center on making progress on an EU-Tunisia agreement focused on the economy, energy and migration.

Tunisia's budget deficit was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, and the IMF aid was stalled amid political tensions. Saied disbanded parliament and had the constitution rewritten to give more power to the presidency, and has overseen a crackdown on opposition figures and independent media.

After meeting Meloni on Tuesday, Saied said Tunisia is struggling to cope with migrants from other African countries who settle in Tunisia or transit through, and called for international aid to fight migrant smuggling networks that “consider these immigrants as merchandise thrown into the sea or the sands of the desert.”

“Now all roads lead not only to Rome, but also to Tunisia,” Saied said, according to a statement from his office.

While European officials are bringing proposals about security, Saied said the solution is not only about security but also “tools to eliminate misery, poverty and deprivation.″

The Italian and Tunisian leaders discussed holding an international summit on migration and development with countries around the Mediterranean and from the Persian Gulf.

A migrants' advocacy group, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, held a demonstration against Meloni's visit Tuesday and plans another for Sunday. The group and some 30 other organizations issued a joint statement denouncing “the Italian government’s repressive policy towards illegal migrants and the forced repatriation of the latter to their countries of origin."

For years, Tunisia has been one of the few countries with repatriation agreements with Italy, and so Tunisians who enter illegally and have no grounds for asylum bids are sent back.

The Tunis visit comes days after EU countries sealed agreement on a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises. The plan is still in the early stages and may meet resistance at the European Parliament.

Angela Charlton reported from Paris. Frances D'Emilio in Rome, Colleen Barry in Milan, and Lorne Cook in Brussels, contributed to this report.

